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Agency News Agency News India News | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds a Roadshow in Howrah Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a massive roadshow in Howrah as part of the election campaign for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a massive roadshow in Howrah as part of the election campaign for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, the PM, addressing an election rally in Mathurapur, alleged that the ruling TMC has "usurped the rights of the women of Bengal".

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PM Modi also addressed a rally in Krishnanagar to boost the BJP's campaign.

He said there was a voice of change from all sides. "Everyone is saying, 'Paltano Dorkar' (change is necessary)... A storm of change is sweeping through Bengal... Exactly ten days later, when the votes are counted, I am confident that the lotus will bloom everywhere," he said.

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"I tell the people of Bengal, especially my first-time voters, that this is the time to overthrow Bengal's ruthless government. It's the right time. The presence of mothers and sisters here in such large numbers to bless us all is sure to rob the TMC of its sleep," he added.

He said Trinamool Congress voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women's reservation and make it effective from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

"TMC voted against it. The TMC usurped the rights of the women of Bengal. Bengal is the land where Durga is worshipped, and the insults to women's honour that TMC has inflicted here, the atrocities that have been committed against them--your one vote will hold them accountable. Now, we will not tolerate injustice anymore. Enough is enough; they've been oppressing for these 15 years. This won't continue now," he said.

PM Modi accused the Trinamool Congress government of making "fake promises" and urged people to vote for a double-engine government.

"No more tyranny will be tolerated. They have been committing wrongdoing for the last 15 years, but not anymore. Bengal endured the misgovernance of the Left for three decades, and then gave the TMC three chances. Now compare 11 years of BJP governance at the Centre with 15 years of TMC rule in West Bengal. We delivered schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan accounts, Lakhpati Didi, Ayushman cards, and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The list is long, and even if we keep counting for a day, many will still be left. But the TMC has only given fake promises," he said.

"'PM CM eksathe, unnoyon hobe dine raate'. (If the PM and CM are together, development will take place day and night)," he added.

West Bengal recorded over 77 per cent voting till 3.30 pm today in the first phase of polling on 152 seats.

The remaining seats will go the polls on April 29 and results will be announced on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)