Business News | Unihealth Hospitals Expands Uganda Footprint with Strategic Entebbe Acquisition, Scaling Capacity to 150 Beds

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: Unihealth Hospitals Limited (NSE: UNIHEALTH | INE0PRF01011) a leading integrated healthcare services provider in India and East Africa, today announced the successful acquisition and commissioning of UMC Hospital, Entebbe.

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This strategic expansion adds 30 beds to the network, increasing the total bed capacity of the Company in Uganda to 150 beds and reinforcing UniHealth's commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare services across the country.

Located in a key catchment area, UMC Hospital, Entebbe, will operate as a critical extension of UniHealth's flagship facility in Kampala, UMC Victoria Hospital. The expansion enhances UniHealth's ability to serve both urban and peri-urban populations, easing capacity constraints and improving patient access to specialized and tertiary care services.

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With the commissioning of the upgraded facility, UMC Hospital, Entebbe will offer an expanded range of services across faculties, including Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics and Trauma Management, Chronic Disease Management Programs, and comprehensive Diagnostic and Laboratory Services.

The facility will support outpatient services, inpatient admissions, and day-care and surgical procedures, enabling faster patient throughput and improved clinical outcomes.

The addition of UMC Hospital, Entebbe, strengthens UniHealth's hub-and-spoke model, with UMC Victoria Hospital serving as the central hub for complex, high-acuity cases, while Entebbe operates as a high-quality spoke facility for primary, secondary, and select tertiary services.

This integrated model delivers several key advantages:

- Optimized Resource Utilization: Efficient allocation of medical expertise and infrastructure across facilities- Improved Patient Flow: Seamless referrals between Entebbe and Kampala for specialized interventions- Reduced Wait Times: Decongestion at the flagship hospital, enhancing patient experience- Enhanced Clinical Outcomes: Coordinated care pathways across the networkThe commissioning of UMC Hospital, Entebbe, is expected to be accretive to UniHealth's financial performance.

By expanding capacity and service offerings, the Company anticipates:

- Increased patient volumes across both inpatient and outpatient segments- Higher occupancy rates driven by improved accessibility- Enhanced case mix with greater contribution from specialized procedures- Improved operating margins through economies of scale and shared servicesThe hub-and-spoke model is designed to drive operational efficiencies, reduce duplication of high-cost assets, and optimize clinician productivity, supporting sustainable margin expansion over the medium term.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Anurag Shah, Founder and Director of Unihealth Hospitals Limited, said, "This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey to build a robust, integrated healthcare network in Uganda. UMC Hospital, Entebbe, will play a pivotal role in extending quality care closer to communities while strengthening our flagship operations in Kampala. We believe this initiative will not only enhance patient outcomes but also create meaningful value for our stakeholders through improved efficiencies and growth."

Adding to this, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder and Managing Director of Unihealth Hospitals Limited, said, "The commissioning of UMC Hospital, Entebbe, reflects our continued focus on building resilient healthcare ecosystems in the regions we serve. This expansion is not just about increasing capacity--it is about deepening access to timely, high-quality care through a well-integrated network. By strengthening our hub-and-spoke model, we are ensuring that patients receive the right level of care at the right facility, supported by consistent clinical standards and coordinated pathways. As we scale our presence in Uganda, our priority remains clear: to deliver sustainable, patient-centric healthcare solutions that improve outcomes while maintaining operational efficiency."

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