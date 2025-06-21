Latest News | Yoga is 'art of Living' Says Haryana CM, Announces 5-min Yoga Break in Govt Offices

Jun 21, 2025
    Agency News PTI| Jun 21, 2025 09:48 AM IST
    Kurukshetra, Jun 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said yoga is an "art of living" and asked people to make it an integral part of their lives.

    Saini was addressing a gathering at a state level programme organised on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra. The session was was led by yoga guru Ramdev.

    Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, state's AYUSH and Health Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao and MP Naveen Jindal were also present at the event.

    The chief minister announced that 100 more yoga and 'vyamshalas' will be opened in the state.

    Saini said the celebrations to mark the 11th IDY in Haryana started on May 27, with programmes being organised across the state since then.

    He further said that the theme for this year's IDY is 'Yoga for One World, One Health', while asserting that yoga is for the welfare of the entire humanity.

    "Yoga is just not a form of exercise but also an important science to live healthy," he said.

    On this occasion, Saini said to promote research in yoga, a 'Yoga Lekhak Protsahan Yojana' will be started under which, excellent writers will be honoured every year.

    He also said that yoga courses will be introduced in colleges and universities of the state and 40 yoga trainers will be recruited in Haryana's sports department.

    The chief minister also announced that a five-minute yoga break programme will be launched in all government offices and a hall will be constructed for the International Meditation Centre in Shri Krishna Ayush University here.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

