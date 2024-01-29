Gurugram, Jan 29 (PTI) A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death in a subway on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway during a clash between two groups of friends over a love affair, police said on Monday.

According to police, the victim, Aakash, was a native of Begusarai in Bihar and lived in a rented accommodation in Naharpur Rupa village with his cousin. He was preparing for competitive exams.

According to a complaint filed by Suraj, his cousin was stabbed in the subway on Sunday by one Krishna, a school friend of Aakash.

Aakash was part of a group which had gone to the subway to sort out a row over a love affair with Krishna, who came there with his own around 10-youth-strong party and launched an attack, police said, quoting the complainant.

"I reached there after some time and saw Aakash's friends trying to run away. Krishna and his friends started pelting us with stones, some of which hit us.

"In the meantime, two of Krishna's friends caught my brother and Krishna stabbed him with a sharp knife many times and fled," Suraj said in his complaint, according to police.

Aakash was rushed in an auto rickshaw to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

An FIR was registered against Krishna and his associates under sections 147 (riots), 148 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder) of IPC and Arms Act at sector 37 Police Station late Sunday night, police said.

"We handed over the body to kin after the post mortem today. We are conducting raids to nab the accused who are absconding from their houses but we will arrest them soon," Probationer Sub-Inspector Krishan Kumar, who is investigating the matter, said.

