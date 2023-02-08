Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Global technology company Zoho Corporation has unveiled its unified communications platform -- Trident -- the first desktop native application bringing in collaboration, productivity and communication experience in one place, the company said on Wednesday.

Trident is a new application that brings in email, team collaboration suites all together in one place. This macOS and Windows application unites Mail, Cliq, Notes, audio/video calls, calender and more in one location, Zoho said.

"In the past year, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated as businesses of all sizes transition to digital-forward, hybrid work. With a clear focus on continued innovation, Zoho is well positioned to thrive during this time of readjustment," Zoho Workplace, product strategy lead, Rakeeb Rafeeque said.

Trident is a move away from individual product experiences as Zoho works to provide its customers with a unified platform.

The company also launched collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier way to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity and improve an organisation's overall digital adoption, Zoho said in a statement here.

Zoho Workplace is a unified office platform,full featured business mail and cloud office suite. Currently it serves more than 16 million users worldwide, the company said. In 2022, Zoho Workplace grew by 33 per cent with Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi driving the growth, the statement added.

