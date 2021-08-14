New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Zuari Global Ltd on Saturday said its consolidated net loss lowered to Rs 37.42 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 from Rs 52.18 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net income increased to Rs 231.33 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 202.45 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 280.91 crore as against Rs 235.18 crore in the said period. The company is into the business of sugar, power, real estate, furniture, engineering and management services.

