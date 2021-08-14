Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its GT 5G Series in India on August 18, 2021. Earlier this year, the company had launched its GT Series in the Chinese market including GT 5G, GT Neo, GT Neo Flash Edition and GT Master Edition. Now, Realme is all set to bring the GT Series to the Indian market. As the Chinese phone maker is about to launch GT Series, it has also confirmed to discontinue its one old smartphone lineup. Realme GT 5G Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Its India Launch.

As per a report, Realme GT Series will replace X Series. This piece of information is reportedly confirmed by CEO Madhav Sheth in an interview. Realme X Series brought some interesting mid-range smartphones like Realme X2 Pro, Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition, Realme X7 Pro among others.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

In Task 4, #MadhavsTechSquad had to share the photos they had captured using the Exclusive Street Photography Mode in the #realmeGT Master Edition. https://t.co/DBdb32wQpk #realmeCommunity pic.twitter.com/CrcNDmSK3k — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 14, 2021

Sheth said, "The X will be replaced by the GT, so the GT is the new X.”

In terms of specifications, Realme GT 5G will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For photography, it will get a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone will run on the Android 11 OS based Realme UI.

