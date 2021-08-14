Mahindra & Mahindra has officially unveiled the XUV 700 today in the global market. Mahindra's new XUV 700 comes with many segment-first features which include auto booster lamps, flush door handles, sleek LED headlamps with C-shaped twin LED DRLs on either side, large tail lights and more. The new XUV also gets the new Mahindra Twin Peaked logo. Mahindra XUV700 To Be Unveiled Today Globally, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Mahindra XUV 700 will be offered in two turbocharged series - MX and AX. The AdrenoX Series comes in three variants - AX3, AX5 and AX7. Under the hood, the XUV 700 gets a mHawk turbo Diesel engine which generates a power of 185 PS and a peak torque of 420 Nm.

Mahindra XUV 700 (Photo Credits: Mahindra)

Mahindra XUV 700 also comes with a turbocharged mStallion petrol engine producing a power of 200 PS and a torque of 380 Nm. Both engines come with a choice between 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Moreover, with three distinct drive modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom; the XUV 700 takes the driving to next level.

Mahindra XUV 700 (Photo Credits: Mahindra)

Mahindra XUV 700 is designed for higher safety standards. On the inside, it comes with an advanced driver assistance system with a camera and radar technology which is extensively calibrated for Indian roads. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, Alexa AI Built-in, Sony 3D sound technology, dual-zone climate control, push start/stop button, powered front seats, multi-function steering wheel and more.

Mahindra XUV 700 (Photo Credits: Mahindra)

For safety, Mahindra XUV 700 sports 7 airbags, ABS, EBD, hill-hold control, ESC, 360-degree surround view, auto-booster headlamps, driver drowsiness detection, personalised safety alerts. The price of Mahindra XUV 700 is yet to be revealed by the company. When launched, it will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MH Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

