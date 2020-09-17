New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Zuper, a platform for intelligent workforce management, on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.1 million (about Rs 8 crore) in seed funding led by Prime Venture Partners.

The funding round also saw participation from Gunderson Dettemer and Gemba Capital.

Zuper is a SaaS-based, mobile-first workforce management platform that helps service businesses to modernise operations and provide on-demand customer experience.

"The company is planning to use the fresh funds to aggressively grow and expand in North America, UK and Southeast Asia. It is also looking to hire across all functions in the US and in India," a statement said.

Founded in 2016, Zuper has processed over 2 million work orders. It currently operates in six countries -- India, UAE, US, UK, Singapore and US.

* * Inflection Point Ventures invests USD 2,00,000 in AFK Gaming

AFK Gaming, an e-sports content platform, on Thursday said it has raised USD 2,00,000 (about Rs 1.4 crore) in a pre-series A funding round from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

AFK Gaming, which has seen its website's reach scaling 4X since January this year, was founded by Nishant Patel, Rakesh Ramchandran and Siddharth Nayyar, and is backed by NODWIN Gaming.

The funds will be used to link reach to revenue through programmatic and direct advertising while also expanding the scope of coverage to additional e-sport titles in Southeast Asia, a statement said.

In addition to robust growth across web, video and social media, the company has signed service contracts with some of the largest tournaments' organisers, publishers and brands in India.

Through IPV's network of senior business professionals, the company hopes to jump the learning curve with respect to media monetisation, fundraising and other key elements for growth.

* * KVIC creates employment for 1,500 people on PM's birthday

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Thursday said it extended the benefits of various employment generation schemes to nearly 1,500 persons in 10 cities to celebrate 'Sewa Diwas', which marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi inaugurated a SFURTI cluster of 500 artisans for making hand-knotted carpets in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, KVIC said in a statement.

KVIC launched six different programs in Varanasi, including footwear training cum production centre for leather artisans in collaboration with the Central Footwear Training Institute (CFTI), Agra.

* * Nerolac launches country's first anti-viral paint

Kansai Nerolac on Thursday launched Excel Virus Guard paint, which it claims to be the country's first anti-viral paint.

Backed by Japanese Shiqui technology, the Excel Virus Guard is an interior emulsion paint with active anti-viral and anti-microbial properties that repels 99.9 per cent germs, the company, owned by Japanese firm Kansai, said in a statement.

The company's executive director Anuj Jain said Nerolac brand has constantly been at the forefront of bringing about innovations in products that have transformed lives positively. Nerolac Excel Virus Guard is another attempt in this direction with its anti-viral, anti-odour and anti-humidity properties.

