Flipkart, the country's leading e-commerce giant has announced the Big Saving Days sale 2020. The sale will be commencing from September 18 midnight and will run till September 20, 2020. Ahead of the sale, the online marketplace has already previewed deals on mobiles phones. Flipkart is also providing an instant discount of 10 percent on all SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST via Amazon India.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Midnight (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

There are plenty of deals of mobile phones including iPhone SE, Oppo Reno2 F, Realme 6, Poco M2 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, iQoo 3 and more. Apart from mobile phones, there are saving offers on Smart TVs, appliances, electronics, accessories, fashion, beauty and more. Flipkart is also giving an additional 15 percent discount on clothing, beauty, home decor and more.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Deals On Smartphones (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Apple's affordable iPhone SE is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 35,900 for the 64GB variant. The bigger 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs 41,999 and Rs 51,999. Also, Oppo's popular smartphone, Oppo Reno2 F 6GB variant is priced at Rs 18,990. The Realme 6 and Poco M2 Pro is also part of the sale. The 6GB variant of Xiaomi's Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 22,999. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC & Quad Rear Cameras Launched.

Coming to the offers on Smart TVs and appliances, Flipkart is offering massive discounts of up to 65 percent. Interested buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 11,000 on exchanging older TV. Other deals offered on TVs and appliances include no-cost EMI option, exchange offers and complete appliance protection.

