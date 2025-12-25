Thiruvananthapuram, December 25: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has underscored the government's responsibility to effectively manage India's borders, stating that the presence of illegal immigrants reflected systemic failures that needed to be addressed firmly and lawfully. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Tharoor said that if people were entering the country illegally or overstaying their visas, it pointed to lapses in border management and immigration controls.

"If illegal immigrants are coming into our country, isn't it our failure? Shouldn't we control our borders better?" he asked, adding that the government was well within its rights to act against such violations. "Indeed, if anyone is illegally in this country or even overstaying a visa, the government has the right to deport them. So let the government do its job on this," he said. While emphasising adherence to the rule of law, Tharoor also reiterated the need for a balanced and humane approach, particularly in sensitive cross-border situations involving political and humanitarian considerations. Nitish Kumar Hijab Row: Shashi Tharoor Slams Bihar CM Over Pulling Down Muslim Woman’s Hijab; Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Calls It ‘Unfortunate Controversy’.

Further, the senior Congress leader defended India's decision to allow Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to remain in the country, describing it as an act rooted in humanitarian values. Tharoor said India had acted in the "right humanitarian spirit" by not forcing her return, noting her long-standing ties with India and her role as a trusted friend of the country over many years. He noted that matters related to deportation or extradition were governed by complex legal frameworks, including treaties and exceptions, which required careful review. Shashi Tharoor Steals the Show by Singing Iconic ‘Ek Ajanabee Haseena Se’ Song During Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 Inauguration Event in Rajgir (Watch Video).

"A very small number of people fully understand the legal issues, the treaty obligations and the exceptions within them," Tharoor said, adding that such decisions should be left to the government's considered judgment. Calling for patience and prudence, he said that offering temporary safety while legal aspects were being studied was both appropriate and responsible. "In the meantime, when we are being hospitable to a good friend, I think we should allow her to remain safely until the government has examined all these issues in much greater detail," he added.

