Mumbai, February 7: British-American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has ignited a firestorm of social media debate after posting a graphic protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) just hours before the opening of the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. On Friday, February 6, Kenworthy shared an image with his 1.3 million Instagram followers showing an expletive-laden message directed at the agency written in the snow using what appeared to be urine.

The post, which included a call for Americans to lobby their senators against Department of Homeland Security funding, has drawn both sharp criticism and vocal support as the Games begin in northern Italy. Notably, the British-American Olympic Skier urinated "f**k ICE" into the snow ahead of the Olympic Winter Games in Italy. Olympic Winter Games 2026 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Winter Games With Special Animation on Curling.

A Protest Against Agency 'Brutality'

The 34-year-old athlete, who was born in the UK but raised in Colorado, used the caption of his post to condemn the agency's recent conduct in the United States. "Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough," Kenworthy wrote, citing specific recent fatalities linked to federal enforcement in Minnesota.

The protest coincides with a period of heightened tension in Milan, where a small group of ICE agents has been stationed to provide security for high-ranking U.S. officials attending the Games, including Vice President JD Vance. The presence of the agency on Italian soil had already sparked local "ICE Out" demonstrations in the streets of Milan earlier this week.

IOC Declines to Issue Sanctions

Despite the explicit nature of the post and the strict neutrality typically required by the Olympic Charter, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed on Friday that Kenworthy will not face disciplinary action. Under Rule 50.2, political demonstrations are strictly prohibited at Olympic sites and venues. However, an IOC spokesperson clarified that because the act took place on personal social media and outside of official competition grounds, it falls under the "Athlete Expression Guidelines."

"The IOC does not regulate personal social media posts," the committee stated, noting that participants have the opportunity to express personal views outside of the field of play. Team GB also declined to comment directly, maintaining that Kenworthy’s post was a personal opinion that did not involve the national team’s branding.

A History of Activism

This is not the first time Kenworthy has used his platform for political or social causes. After winning slopestyle silver for Team USA in 2014, he famously came out as gay in 2015 and became a prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. He later switched his sporting allegiance to Great Britain for the 2022 and 2026 Games, citing a desire to honour his mother’s heritage. 2026 Winter Olympics: Here’s How to Follow XXV Games With Google.

In 2022, he was a vocal critic of the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling out China’s human rights record. His latest stunt reinforces his reputation as one of the most outspoken athletes in winter sports, though it has drawn condemnation from some former Olympians and conservative commentators who labelled the act as "juvenile".

Looking Ahead to Competition

Kenworthy is scheduled to compete in the men’s freeski halfpipe event, with qualifying rounds set to begin on February 19 in Livigno. Despite the social media uproar, he remains focused on his fourth Olympic appearance. Following the initial backlash, he posted a follow-up on Saturday morning, seemingly undeterred by the controversy, simply noting, "The message matters."

