New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Friendships make our lives better; even if they are not blood relations, they are still considered close friends. Friendship Day in India falls on the first Sunday of August and this year it will be celebrated on August 7. Although we don't need a special day to honour our crazy gang, this one serves as a gentle reminder of our gratitude for their presence in our lives.

There are tonnes of movies you can binge-watch with your friends this Friendship Day. So you don't have to waste time searching through long lists all over the Internet. Here's the comprehensive list of Bollywood blockbusters reflecting friendship and love.

Also Read | Karan Mehra - Nisha Rawal Controversy: Nisha Is in a Relationship With Her Muhbola Brother; I Have Submitted a Proof of 1400 Pages in Court, Claims Karan!.

The following list of Bollywood blockbusters will make your day count:

3 Idiots

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Maoists Kill Villager on Suspicion of Being Police Informer in Balaghat.

Two friends are searching for their long-lost companion. They revisit their college days and recall the memories of their friend who inspired them to think differently, even as the rest of the world called them "idiots".

Chhichhore

A tragic incident forces Anirudh, a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Kabir and Naina meet during a trekking trip where she falls in love with him but refrains from expressing it. They soon drift apart but end up meeting at a friend's wedding.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

A soft-spoken man and a hot-tempered woman are pushed to get married by their family and friends. Convinced that they are not suited, the best friends decide to seek out a soul mate for the other.

Dil Chahta Hai

'Dil Chahta Hai' is the story of three friends - Akash is a fun-loving, non-believer in love. Sameer is always "ready" for love but does not know its true meaning. Siddharth is the more serious of the trio. Three inseparable childhood friends are just out of college. Nothing comes between them - until they each fall in love, and their wildly different approaches to relationships create tension. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)