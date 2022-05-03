Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): Dazzling the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, American supermodel Gigi Hadid turned heads with her attire at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

She wore a sultry red corset jumpsuit by Versace and a voluminous matching maroon cape, a creative take on the night's 'Gilded Glamour' theme. She capped off her monochromatic look with hot red knee-high boots and a bold crimson lipstick.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Photos, Akha Teej SMS, Wallpapers and Facebook Messages for the Auspicious Day.

The Met Gala appearance follows the modern pink Prada mini dress and platform heels she wore to the Prince's Trust Gala just days ago in New York City.

The 2022 Met Gala marks Gigi's seventh consecutive appearance at the annual event. Since her debut at the fashion event, which was back in 2015, Gigi has certainly seen a lot of changes.

Also Read | Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Mubarak Wishes & Happy Eid Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Shayaris and SMS To Wish on Muslim Festival.

She became a mom when she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Khai, in 2020.

As per Billboard, for the 2022 Met Gala Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are serving as co-chairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)