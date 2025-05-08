Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest superstars in India and a beloved name globally, was welcomed by a sea of fans outside his New York hotel ahead of the Met Gala 2025. However, it seems not everyone was aware of his superstar status. Met Gala 2025 hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim appeared completely unaware of how big a deal the 'King of Bollywood' truly is. In a video shared by Vogue, singer Teyana Taylor and SNL star Ego Nwodim were seen chatting with Shah Rukh Khan and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who styled SRK for his Met Gala debut. They introduced the King actor as the "first male Bollywood actor" to attend the fashion event. ‘I Am Shah Rukh’: SRK Fans Furious After Foreign Media Fails To Recognise Bollywood Icon at Met Gala 2025, Call Moment ‘Disrespectful’ and ‘Embarrassing’.

Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan's long-awaited Met Gala 2025 may have wowed millions across the globe, but there were also many who did not understand the magnitude of the Bollywood icon's stardom. Met Gala 2025 hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim appeared less familiar with the person they were interviewing. In a chat with Vogue, SRK was asked how he felt about making history as the first male Bollywood actor to grace the event. Responding in his usual charm, SRK said, "I don't know about history but I am extremely nervous and excited with Sabyasachi who convinced me to come here." SRK admitted that he is a very shy person and has not done too many red carpets.

Shah Rukh Khan Steals the Show at Met Gala 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Sabyasachi Schools Clueless Met Gala 2025 Hosts on SRK’s Global Stardom

After the conversation shifted to Shah Rukh Khan's outfit, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee stepped in to explain his vision behind the look. But before that, he provided some much-needed context about who SRK is." Just to give you a little bit of context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the most famous men in the world, and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he came out," Sabysachi said.

He continued, "When you get a man like this on the red carpet, especially when its Black Dandy, representation is the most important thing. We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan and nobody else." Several videos of SRK being asked to introduce himself at the Met went viral on the internet, with fans angrily reacting to it. However, they praised Sabysachi for doing what hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim hadn't. Shah Rukh Khan Says ‘Met Gala Is Not My Space’, Thanks Designer Sabyasachi for Making Him Feel Like a King at Met Gala 2025 – See Post.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Sabysachi Mukherjee’s Interview at Met Gala 2025:

Apart from SRK, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also represented India at the Met Gala 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2025 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).