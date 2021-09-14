Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Twinning in black, Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber walked hand-in-hand at the Met Gala 2021.

Justin wore a dark suit with a black suitcase in his hands, while Hailey wore a black gown with a plunging neckline. Hailey accessorised her classy look with a pair of black glasses.

Also Read | Realme C25Y Affordable Smartphone To Be Launched in India on September 16, 2021.

This is Justin's first appearance at Met Gala after 2015. On the other hand, Hailey was last in attendance in 2019.

The black head-to-toe look of the couple has impressed fans a lot.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: From Meri Pyaari Bindu to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Popular Movie Dialogues of the National Award-Winning Actor!.

Reacting to the pictures of Justin and Hailey from the fashion gala, a user commented, "The two look so hot."

Another one wrote, "The most stylish couple."

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)