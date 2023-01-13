New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Punjabi festival of Lohri falls in the chilly month of January. It is celebrated in many Indian states. It also has an interesting backstory that not everyone is aware of.

The festival's origins can be traced back to the narrative of Dulla Bhatti, a famous legendary hero of Punjab who led a rebellion against Mughal emperor Akbar. He became a hero for the people of Punjab as a result of his valiant acts, and practically every Lohri song contains words of thanks to him.

This celebration represents the ripening of winter crops as well as the beginning of a new harvesting season. Lohri is all about good food, family, and friends, as well as traditional folk songs and dance.

Every year on January 13, Lohri is celebrated. It denotes the end of the winter season. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Lohri features the longest night before winter followed by the shortest day of the year known as Magh.

Lohri and sugarcane goods go together. If you are celebrating Lohri, you will consume Gur (jaggery) and gajjak. Radish, spinach, and mustard leaves (Sarson da saag) are other crucial additions to the menu and have been a delicacy since ancient times. Add Makki di roti and you have a feast to remember. In addition to these foods, you can have peanuts and til rice, which are made of sesame seeds, rice, and jaggery.

Lohri is a festival that honours fertility and the joy of living. While harvested fields and farms are lit up with bonfires throughout the towns, there is much more to it. People have been wandering around collecting branches for the traditional bonfire since the frigid winter morning.

The youngsters are also involved! They walk door to door asking for "Lohri Loot" and are given money in exchange for dry fruits, til (sesame seeds), jaggery, peanuts, gajjak, or rewari. As part of the ritual, the interiors of the residences are sprinkled with water.

People assemble in the evening for 'Parikrama,' and they toss snacks such as popcorn, puffed rice, and rewari onto a bonfire. Sugarcanes are also burned as an offering in the bonfire. This fills the room with the aroma of burning sugar.

Aside from that, they pray to the fire, "Aadar aye dilather jaye," which means "May honour come and poverty leave," for the fertility of the land and abundant crops. They then celebrate by dancing and singing folk music.

Everyone dresses up for the occasion and exchanges sweets with one another. In addition, this is a lucky holiday for weddings and newborns. While newlyweds wear jewellery, babies perform a ritual where they hold a comb.

Lohri is a festival of unity and the bonds people form with friends and family. The party begins with the addition of a campfire. Have a Happy and Prosperous day this Lohri! (ANI)

