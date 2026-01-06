Mumbai, January 6: Millions of devotees across the country are observing Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi today, January 6, marking the first major lunar festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha in 2026. This particular observance, also known as Sakat Chauth or Maghi Chaturthi, is considered highly auspicious as it falls on a Tuesday (Angarki), an occurrence believed to amplify the merits of the traditional fast. The festival is characterised by a day-long fast that is only broken after sighting the moon. For 2026, the Chaturthi Tithi began at 08:01 AM today and is scheduled to conclude at 06:52 AM on Wednesday, January 7.

Significance of Sakat Chauth and Angarki Yoga

Sakat Chauth is observed on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh. It holds special cultural weight in northern India, where it is frequently called "Sankat Chauth" to signify the removal of obstacles. When a Sankashti Chaturthi coincides with a Tuesday, it is designated as "Angarki." In Vedic tradition, Tuesday is ruled by Mangal (Mars), who is associated with Lord Ganesha. Devotees believe that observing this specific fast provides relief from financial difficulties and "Mangal Dosha." Pongal 2026: Tamil Nadu Gears Up for Festival As Four-Day Celebration of Harvest and Gratitude To Begin From January 13; State Govt Announces Pongal Gift Tokens.

City-Wise Moonrise Timings for Sakat Chauth

The primary ritual of the day involves the "Arghya" (water offering) to the moon. Because the fast cannot be concluded until the moon is visible, city-specific moonrise timings are critical for observers and may vary from one city to another. The moon is expected to rise across major Indian cities at the following approximate times. However, devotees are advised to verify the moonrise timings with their local temple for exact moon‑sighting.

New Delhi: 8:54 PM

Mumbai: 9:23 PM

Pune: 9:20 PM

Bengaluru: 9:10 PM

Kolkata: 8:15 PM

Lucknow: 8:41 PM

Local weather conditions, including winter fog in North India, may affect actual visibility, though religious authorities generally permit the breaking of the fast based on calculated astronomical timings. As per Drik Panchang, the moon will rise on Sakat Chauth day (January 6) at 08:54 PM. That said, one can verify the exact moon‑sighting time with their local temple.

Rituals and Observances of Sankashti Chaturthi

The day began with devotees taking early morning baths and installing idols or photos of Lord Ganesha decorated with flowers and durva grass. Traditional offerings include laddoos and modaks, along with seasonal items like sesame (til) and jaggery, which are synonymous with the winter month of Magh. On this day, devotees also worship Goddess Sakat along with Lord Ganesha. In Maharashtra, the Sakat Chauth festival is celebrated as Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi by devotees of Lord Ganesha.

Major temples such as the Siddhivinayak in Mumbai and Dagdusheth Halwai in Pune experience a significant influx of pilgrims on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi. Authorities have implemented special crowd management measures to accommodate the Tuesday rush, which is typically higher than standard Sankashti days. Is It 76th or 77th Republic Day of India on 26th January 2026?

Background and Context of Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi occurs every month, but the Magh variant (Sakat Chauth) is considered one of the four most significant in the Hindu calendar. Historically, the festival emphasises the bond between mother and child, with many parents fasting specifically for the well-being and longevity of their children. As 2026 begins, this first Angarki Chaturthi sets the tone for the year’s religious calendar, representing one of only a few such Tuesday coincidences scheduled for the current year.

