Happy Lohri 2023! Lohri is an auspicious festival celebrated especially by the people of Haryana and Punjab in India and abroad. The festival is also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, and it is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. This year, Lohri falls on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and the Lohri Sankranti Moment is at 8:57 pm on the same day. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated a day after Lohri, i.e., on Sunday, January 15, 2023. All festivals are unique for newlyweds and are celebrated with great excitement, but Lohri is a little more special! Newly married women are decked up in their best outfits, with bangles and jewellery with some of the best mehndi designs on their hands. Lohri 2023 Date and Sankranti Moment: Know Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival in Punjab.

Traditionally, mehendi or henna has an important cultural significance and is widely applied on a number of occasions like weddings, Karva Chauth, Makar Sankranti, and other festivities. However, as a newlywed, if you are busy prepping for the festival, we at LatestLY bring you the simplest last-minute mehendi designs and patterns along with video tutorials to make it a hassle-free experience. Scroll on to find the latest Lohri 2023 mehndi videos, traditional mehndi designs, and Arabic Mehandi Designs that newlyweds can apply on their hands for this Lohri. First Lohri 2023 Mehndi Designs: From Arabic Mehandi Designs to Indian Henna Patterns, Newlyweds Can Apply on Hands for Lohri Celebration.

Lohri 2023 Mehendi Designs

Easy Lohri Mehndi Design

Stylish Arabic Henna Patterns

Subtle Arabic Mehndi Design

Lohri Special Mandala Mehndi

On the day of Lohri, people express gratitude to the Sun God for a good harvest, light a fire outside their homes and seek blessings for a good yield in the year ahead. A Bhog made with harvested crops, groundnut, and jaggery is also offered at the Lohri bonfire. People also do a Parikrama around the fire while singing traditional songs. The festival holds great significance in Punjab and Haryana as it signifies the beginning of harvest, and people thank Lord Sun for a bountiful harvest.

