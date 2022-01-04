Imphal [Manipur], January 4 (ANI): Known for dressing according to the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced Manipur culture by sporting a unique traditional headgear associated with Meitei culture, on Tuesday.

From the Punjabi pagadi to the Assamese japi, PM Modi is known for sporting different traditional headgears as he tours across the nation for several events.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister reached Imphal to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects in the capital city of Manipur.

As a token of respect, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh felicitated PM Modi with a traditional white coloured Meitei headgear with saffron-coloured embroidery, along with a matching shawl.

The unique block-print shawl added colour to the Prime Minister's tan coloured outfit. His headgear also had a golden brooch.

For the unversed, this isn't the first time that PM Modi is embracing Manipuri culture. In 2017, the PM adorned an elaborate traditional Manipuri headgear with a peacock plume and a cloak.

In 2014 too, during his campaigning ahead of the general elections, he dressed traditionally.

Coming back to his January 4, 2022 visit, PM Modi inaugurated 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crores and laid the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore, as per the Prime Minister's office.

In line with the countrywide projects to improve connectivity, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1700 crore.

Another important infrastructure to enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion is the construction of the Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This Steel Bridge has also been inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the programme.

The Prime Minister has also dedicated, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1100 crores.

Further, to boost the COVID related infrastructure in the state, he also inaugurated '200 Bedded COVID Hospital at Kiyamgei' which has been set up at a cost of about Rs 37 crore in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Prime Minister inaugurated three projects of the Imphal Smart City Mission, developed at a cost of more than Rs 170 crore, including the 'Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)', 'Development of Western Riverfront on Imphal River (Phase I)' and 'Development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I)'. (ANI)

