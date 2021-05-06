Lugano [Switzerland], May 6 (ANI): After following a MIF 5:2 diet (eating normally for 5 days and restricting calorie intake on 2 non-consecutive days), mild psoriasis patients observed a significant reduction in scaling and thickness.

The preliminary study findings presented today at the EADV Spring Symposium. New research investigating for the first time the effects of modified intermittent fasting (MIF) on the skin of people with psoriasis has yielded promising results.

Psoriasis is a chronic, systemic immune-mediated inflammatory disease that causes raised plaques and scales on the skin's surface. The disease affects between 2-3 per cent of the worlds' adult population, and

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)