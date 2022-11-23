Washington, November 24: Thanksgiving is here and this national holiday of the United States is commemorated in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, and other countries as the official start of the holiday season. Thanksgiving Day is celebrated in the United States every year on the fourth Thursday in November. Americans commemorate this special day to express gratitude to God for providing them with each meal. This year's festival will take place on Thursday, November 24. Thanksgiving dinner is traditionally served with turkey, potatoes, cranberries, bread stuffing, and pumpkin pie. As families get together to celebrate this day with a full feast, it is one of the busiest holidays.

Thanksgiving brings people together to share a meal and spend the day together. It is typically marked with great pomp and ceremony in many areas of the world. Thanksgiving's primary tenets are thankfulness, charity, and community. Countries like Germany and Japan also observe festivities of a similar nature. The Thanksgiving dinner is the festival's main draw. It features pumpkin pie and Thanksgiving turkey as the main course and was lovingly prepared. Usually, it is enjoyed by everyone at home. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Date: Know The Lineup, Route and Ticket Prices for Watching the Glorious Thanksgiving Parade.

Additionally, people host Thanksgiving gatherings to which they invite their loved ones. Decorating the house in autumnal hues is a must for the season. The fall season is reflected in the colour scheme, which includes darker tones of orange, green, red, yellow, and brown. As this holiday is here, we've put up a list of home-decorating tips you can use to spruce up your home.