Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 is here and it already has people super excited. The annual Thanksgiving parade, which is considered to be a very important tradition in kickstarting the holiday season is sure to be hosted with great enthusiasm and excitement after the sombre observance in the past few years. Thanksgiving 2022 will be celebrated on November 24. Therefore, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will also take place on this day in Manhattan, New York. Many people make special efforts to visit Manhattan or step out on Thanksgiving day to witness the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in all its glory, from the streets of New York. The entire Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is also streamed online on Peacock and telecasted across the country on NBC. As we prepare to witness the magic of this parade and celebrate Thanksgiving 2022, here is everything you need to know about the lineup, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 route and ticket prices for the parade.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Line Up

Every year, there are an array of fun and exciting visuals that make the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade an extra special affair for many. This year, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups as well as Santa Claus. The parade also included some new additions to the balloons, like BBC’s Bluey, Greg Hefley from The Diary of a Wimpy Kid along with Sinclair Dino and Stuart The Minion! Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Date, Time and Route: All You Need To Know About the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Paula Abdul will be making her Parade debut this year. The celeb lineup at the parade includes singers Joss Stone, Jordin Sparks and Betty Who, Peacock’s “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” stars — Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg; Fitz and the Tantrums; Big Time Rush; “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria Estefan along with her daughter, Emily, and grandson, Sasha; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez; Ziggy Marley; and Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles. Jimmy Fallon & The Roots will also be there, on a float celebrating Central Park. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Mariah Carey To Open for Santa Claus With Her Iconic Song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.'

Route of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Every year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins in Central Park and ends at Macy’s Herald Square. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day 2022 Parade will begin from 77th Street and Central Park West and then march down its signature 2.5-mile, crossing from Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turning onto Central Park South and then down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. At 34th Street, the Parade will make its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy’s Herald Square. A detailed map of the route with various details has also been made available on Macy’s website.

The best part about Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the fact that the entire event can be witnessed by anyone. While there are special seats in the Grandstand, there are no Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade tickets sold to the general public. These grandstand seats are reserved for the friends and families of those participating in the parade. However, people can watch the entire parade in the areas that are open for public viewing (2.5 miles) and also enjoy it from the comfort of their homes, as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is streamed and telecasted live. You can catch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day 2022 Parade live on NBC or Peacock’s Streaming app on November 24, from 9 am to noon. Here’s wishing everyone a happy and enjoyable Thanksgiving Day!

