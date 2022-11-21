Thanksgiving 2022 is here! Thanksgiving Day is an annual celebration that is marked on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States of America (USA). The special event is a federal holiday. This year, Thanksgiving 2022 will be celebrated on November 24. The day has a tradition that has long been followed. Everyone across the US looks forward to the feast as families and friends come together to enjoy and it is the most joyous time of the year. Thanksgiving dinner is always incomplete without turkey being served during meal time along with some side dishes like mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, etc.

Thanksgiving tradition in America started in the 1500s and was mythologized in 1621. Thanksgiving Day has been an annual holiday in the United States since 1863. To understand why the day is so important, here is the history and significance of Thanksgiving Day in the US. Chuseok or Korean Thanksgiving Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About the Traditions of Hangawi Celebrations and Korean Harvest Festival.

History of Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving has been celebrated nationally since 1789, with a proclamation by President George Washington after a request by Congress. As per history, President Thomas Jefferson was of the opinion to not observe the holiday. Later, President Abraham Lincoln, in 1863, proclaimed a national day of "Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens" and declared it for the last Thursday in November.

On June 28, 1870, President Ulysses S Grant signed into law the Holidays Act that made Thanksgiving a yearly appointed federal holiday in Washington D.C. On January 6, 1885, an act by Congress made Thanksgiving, and other federal holidays a paid holiday for all federal workers throughout the US. However, Thanksgiving received a permanent observation date, the fourth Thursday in November, no longer at the discretion of the President from 1942 onwards. As per historical records, the Pilgrims celebrated at Plymouth for three days after their first harvest in 1621. The Pilgrims held a true Thanksgiving celebration in 1623 following a fast and refreshing 14-day rain, which resulted in a larger harvest.

Significance of Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day holds great importance in the US and is celebrated with great zeal as it is a day when people express gratitude and are thankful for what they have. The interesting fact about Thanksgiving Day is that most Thanksgiving celebrations are celebrated with the Thanksgiving dinner. The dishes that are commonly associated with Thanksgiving dinner include mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, sweet corn, various fall vegetables, squash, and pumpkin pie among other things.

Thanksgiving was founded as a religious observance for all the members of the community to give thanks to God for a common purpose. Another fun aspect of Thanksgiving is the Thanksgiving Parade. New York has been famous for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade since 1924. The three-hour-long parade takes place in Manhattan, from 9 AM to 12 PM, early in the morning. It is also televised.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).