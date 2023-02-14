New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Have you lost your sleep for the last couple of days thinking about the gifts you could present your loved ones with on Valentine's Day? Are you freaking out at the thought that whether you can make your loved one feel special? No worries!

Here's a list of gifts that can never go wrong. These are the most loved and cherished presents, which have their own charm. This Valentine's Day, go classy. Your loved one will surely love your gifts.

Also Read | Shooter at Michigan State University is NOT in Custody, People Told to Shelter in Place – Latest Tweet by BNO News Live.

Red Roses

Valentine's day is incomplete without a bouquet of red roses. How expensive your gifts might be, a single rose or a bunch of flowers will surely bring a smile to the face of your loved one.

Also Read | Exclusive: Pakistan Plans to Quadruple Domestic Coal-fired Power, Move Away from Gas – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Candle light dinner

Special days demand special treats and quality time from your special ones. This Valentine's day, make a special dinner at home and enjoy the warmth of food in the company of your beloved one.

Books

If your lover is a bookworm, there's no better gift than books. Try to be innovative with your choices and gift some books which are not strictly romantic.

Plants

The gen-y couples believe in sustainability and indulge in eco-friendly habits. If your loved one has a fascination with gardening, plants as a gift is not a bad option at all.

Jewellery

It's no longer only a woman-centric domain. If your boyfriend loves jewels, you can surely gift him one. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)