This year's biggest stars will be performing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards! As per Variety, on Wednesday, MTV announced that Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Lorde will all be among the performers at the 2021 VMAs. Many more will be coming, of course, to fill out a three-hour slot on the way to the telecast going live on September 12 at 8 pm ET/PT. Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie Seals a Deal To Lead Marvel Studios' Next Film.

Both Gun Kelly and Rodrigo will make their VMA stage debut with their performances. Kelly will hit the stage for a world premiere of his song 'Papercuts', a single he released a week ago in advance of his fall album 'Born With Horns', which also awaits an official release date. The 'Deja Vu' songstress is a first-time nominee and is up for five awards while Kelly is up for the best alternative artist, the same category he won last year. Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2021 MTV VMA Nominations; Check Out the Complete List Below.

Cabello will make her return to the VMAs stage two years after performing 'Senorita' with her beau Shawn Mendes in 2019. She is set to perform her high-energy single 'Don't Go Yet' from her upcoming third album 'Familia'.

Meanwhile, Lorde will bring a world premiere performance of a track from her album 'Solar Power' out Friday. She last performed at the 2017 VMAs. Lil Nas X will also make his return to the VMA stage after performing 'Panini' in 2019.

Lil Nas X is among the contenders for video of the year -- the top prize of the night -- for his 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' music video. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP', DJ Khaled and Drake's video featuring Justin Bieber 'POPSTAR', Doja Cat and SZA's 'Kiss Me More', Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits', and The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' are also up for the award.

As for the artist of the year category, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Rodrigo, Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are up for the award.

The MTV VMAs are set to air live from New York City on September 12. Plans for an audience for the show have yet to be announced. Last year, the VMAs show went to a pre-taped, studio-set format after having to nix its initial Barclays Center location due to COVID-19 pandemic conditions. The 2021 show has Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic as its executive producers, Barb Bialkowski as co-executive producer, Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba as executives in charge of production, Wendy Plaut as an executive in charge of celebrity talent and Lisa Lauricella as music talent executive.

