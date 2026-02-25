Rare Peacock-Tailed Needlefish Spotted at Gomti Ghat in Dwarka, Sparks Scientific and Spiritual Buzz (Watch Video)

Dwarka, February 25: A rare needlefish with a striking, peacock-like tail has been spotted at Gomti Ghat in Dwarka, Gujarat, drawing widespread attention from locals, pilgrims and marine experts alike. The unusual marine sighting near the sacred waters where the Gomti River meets the Arabian Sea has quickly gone viral on social media.

Rare Fish Seen Near Gomti Ghat in Dwarka

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the elongated, slender fish swimming close to the surface. While its body matched the typical features of a needlefish, including its narrow shape and sharp beak-like jaws, the tail stood out dramatically. The vibrant, patterned fin resembled the feathers of a peacock, India’s national bird, creating a stunning visual rarely seen in local waters. Rare Himalayan Vulture Found in Uttar Pradesh’s Kayamganj, Week After Another Endangered Bird Was Rescued in Kanpur (See Pics).

Rare Peacock-Tailed Needlefish Spotted in Dwarka

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The sighting occurred near the confluence zone close to the iconic Dwarkadhish Temple, one of Hinduism’s most revered pilgrimage destinations. Within hours, videos of the fish circulated widely online, with many calling it a divine sign. Channa Amphibious Rediscovered: Researchers Find Rare Snakehead Fish Thought Extinct for 80 Years in Himalayas.

Scientific Explanation Behind the Rare Sighting

Marine experts suggest that environmental factors may have contributed to the rare appearance. Needlefish typically inhabit open seas and brackish estuaries, but changes in water temperature, shifting salinity levels at river mouths and unusual ocean currents can alter their movement patterns.

Researchers also point toward climate variability and warming waters as possible reasons for marine species appearing outside their usual habitats. The Gomti Ghat region forms a unique ecological transition zone, where freshwater from the river mixes with the salty waters of the Arabian Sea, creating conditions that can occasionally attract unusual marine life.

While needlefish are not uncommon along Gujarat’s coastline, a specimen displaying such distinctive coloration and tail patterning is considered exceptionally rare for the area.

Cultural and Religious Significance

Dwarka holds deep mythological importance as the legendary kingdom of Lord Krishna. The peacock feather is closely associated with Krishna’s iconography, and many devotees believe the fish’s appearance carries spiritual meaning. Pilgrims visiting the ghat expressed awe, linking the “peacock tail” to divine symbolism.

However, authorities and marine observers have urged the public to maintain distance and avoid disturbing the fish. Experts emphasize that rare wildlife sightings should be appreciated responsibly to protect fragile marine ecosystems.

The rare peacock-tailed needlefish sighting at Gomti Ghat highlights both the ecological diversity of Gujarat’s coastline and the powerful cultural connections that shape local interpretations of natural phenomena.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).