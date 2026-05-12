LS Films and Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi: Expanding the Reach of Gujarati Cinema

LS filmeLS Films, the Gujarat-based production studio helmed by the father-daughter duo Sanjay Jha and Shreya Jha, has officially inked a two-picture deal with celebrated writer-director Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi. This alliance marks a major strategic step for LS Films, merging their production capabilities with Dr. Trivedi’s track record for delivering high-concept, emotionally resonant cinema. The agreement encompasses one Gujarati feature and an independent Indian-American project designed for international audiences, highlighting a mutual commitment to taking regional narratives to a global platform.

Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi contributes significant artistic depth to this collaboration, boasting a career that successfully spans both the Indian film industry and the academic world. Renowned for his ability to weave complex human emotions into both commercial and independent storytelling, his filmography features works such as Mrugtrushna, Mara Pappa Superhero, Lakiro, Keri, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo, and Bicycle Thief. Beyond his directorial achievements, Dr. Trivedi serves as a Professor of Practice at MICA - The School of Ideas, where he connects academic theory with the evolving landscape of the global film industry.

Broadening the International Reach of Gujarati Cinema

Since launching in 2020, LS Films has focused on bringing genuine Gujarati culture, traditions, and stories to viewers around the world. Having recently completed their first feature film in Gujarat, the studio is now embarking on a new phase of growth through this partnership with Dr. Trivedi.

Regarding the partnership, Shreya Jha, Producer at LS Films, noted, "We’re proud to partner with Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi on two exciting projects that reflect our shared passion for authentic storytelling. This collaboration represents the next phase of LS Films’ journey as we continue developing stories with both regional roots and global appeal. "

Director Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi added, "I have been in touch with LS Films for the last two years and I am glad that we are finally working together. I am excited about making two entirely different genre films and that too with two diverse cultures. I cannot wait to start shooting. "

This collaboration is built upon a shared recognition of the immense, underutilized potential inherent in regional storytelling. Producer Sanjay Jha emphasized the necessity of supporting creative talent to help realize their artistic visions: "There is a huge opportunity and a dearth in the Gujarati film market for good storytellers and filmmakers. It is the job of a producer to help creative folks tell their story and enable the distribution of these tales. At LS Films, we are committed to showcasing Gujarati stories to the global market. "

With LS Films and Dr. Trivedi now entering the pre-production stage, audiences can look forward to films that bridge cultural divides while staying firmly rooted in the human experience.

About LS Films

Founded in 2020, LS Films is a Gujarat-based production house. The studio focuses on producing impactful content that introduces international audiences to the traditions and people of the Gujarati community.

About Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi

Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi is an internationally recognized, award-winning filmmaker and academic. His body of work, spanning various genres in both Hindi and Gujarati cinema, is characterized by a dedication to social realism and powerful storytelling. He currently serves as a Professor of Practice at MICA.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).