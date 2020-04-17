Macron Says Things 'happened We Don't Know About' in China Virus Handling

World. (File Image)

Paris, Apr 16 (AFP) French President Emmanuel Macron said there were grey areas in China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and that things "happened that we don't know about", speaking in an interview with the Financial Times published Thursday.

"Let's not be so naive as to say it's been much better at handling this," he said of China's management of the outbreak.

"We don't know. There are clearly things that have happened that we don't know about."(AFP)

