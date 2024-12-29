Guna, December 29: The 10-year-old boy who was rushed to the district hospital after being rescued from a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district has died, officials said on Sunday. The boy has been identified as Sumit Meena. Rahul Raghuvanshi, a doctor at Guna district hospital, said that the child was brought dead from the rescue location. The doctor said that he didn't have a pulse and his body had developed rigor mortis.

"The child, Sumit Meena (10), fell in a borewell in Raghogarh. He was rushed to the district hospital after being rescued by the administration. His condition was critical there. He was brought dead here. We certified the same and shifted the body to the postmortem room. He didn't have a pulse when he was brought here. The body had developed rigor mortis," Rahul Raghuvanshi, a doctor in Guna district hospital, told ANI. Guna Borewell Accident: 10-Year-Old Boy Sumit Meena Who Fell Into 140-Feet Borewell in Madhya Pradesh Loses Battle for Life Despite Hectic Efforts by Rescue Agencies.

Earlier, Guna Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Man Singh Thakur said that the rescue operations began at 6:00 in the evening on Saturday and went on till the boy was rescued in the morning today. "Sumit fell into the borewell yesterday afternoon at around 3:30 pm. The rescue operation to take him out began at around 6 pm. Today morning at around 9:30 am, Sumit was taken out of the borewell. He has been taken to the hospital, his breathing is slow. He is unconscious right now," Thakur told ANI. Guna Borewell Accident: 10-Year-Old Boy Sumit Meena Falls Into 140-Feet-Deep Borewell in Madhya Pradesh, Rescue Operations On (Watch Videos).

The official informed that two rescue teams were deployed to help rescue the boy. The incident took place in the Janjali area of Raghogarh on Saturday evening. Collector Satyendra Singh of Guna earlier said, "The oxygen support is being provided to the boy (trapped inside the borewell). All the teams are engaged in the rescue operation." The boy was trapped at a depth of around 39 feet, the official added. A parallel 22-foot-deep pit was dug to rescue the boy. He also mentioned that a team of doctors was providing oxygen support to the boy.

