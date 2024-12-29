Guna, December 29: A 10-year-old boy fell into a 140-foot borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday prompting the concerned authorities to immediately initiate a rescue operation, an official said. According to the Guna police, the boy, identified as Sumit Meena, fell into the open shaft of the borewell, while flying a kite. The incident reportedly occurred at Pipliya village, located about 50 km from the Guna district headquarters, around 5 p.m.

The borewell is around 140 feet deep, Guna Collector Satendra Singh said. A parallel 25-feet deep pit has been dug to rescue the child, he added. The borewell did not strike water, and hence no casing had been put on it, the Collector said. While police and other local agencies started the rescue operation immediately, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also arrived from Bhopal late Saturday evening. Kotputli: Intermittent Rain Hampers Rescue Efforts As 3-Year-Old Girl Remains Trapped in Borewell in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

Oxygen was being pumped into the borewell, Singh said. The family members of the boy began to panic when they did not see him for a long time. A search was carried out and then they realised that he had fallen into the borewell, a local person said. Further developments regarding the ongoing rescue operation are being awaited. Meanwhile, in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, a desperate rescue effort continues to save three-year-old Chetna, who has been trapped in a 150-foot deep borewell since December 23. Her mother, Dholi Devi, has been anxiously praying for her child's safe recovery for more than 110 hours.

On Saturday, a video of Dholi Devi pleading for help surfaced. Initial attempts to rescue Chetna using an iron ring attached to a rope failed. On Wednesday (December 25), a piling machine was brought in, and a parallel pit was dug. Heavy rain disrupted the rescue efforts on Friday. Despite continuous efforts, rescuers have been unable to supply food or water to Chetna, raising concerns about her survival. A team of doctors with an ambulance is stationed at the site. Kotputli Borewell Incident: 3-Year-Old Chetna Remains in Borewell for 6th Day, Mother Pleads for Rescue (Watch Video).

Rescue Ops On To Rescue 10-Year-Old Boy From Borewell in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: A 10-year-old boy is trapped in a borewell at a depth of 25 feet in Raghogarh, Guna district. Rescue operations, led by Collector Satyendra Singh, Congress MLA Jaywardhan Singh, and an NDRF team from Bhopal, have been ongoing since 10 PM last night pic.twitter.com/zJ6KqOPtwv — IANS (@ians_india) December 29, 2024

#WATCH | Guna, Madhya Pradesh: Rescue operations are underway after a 10-year-old boy named Sumit, fell into a borewell in the Janjali area of ​​Raghogarh on Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/S6JlBRRBub — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024

This incident followed a similar case two weeks ago in Rajasthan's Dausa district, where a five-year-old boy fell into a borewell. Although rescuers worked for more than 55 hours, the boy could not be saved.

