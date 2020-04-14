Maharashtra Govt Failed to Make Arrangements for Labourers Amid Lockdown: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday slammed the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government for failing to make arrangements for labourers amid the lockdown."State government failed in making arrangements for labourers. That is why we had to face such embarrassing situation today that labourers in huge number came and said that either provide us food or let us go home -that too in Bandra, under the nose of government," said Fadnavis.He also said, "The incident of Bandra is worrisome. We were telling the government from the very first day that they should make some arrangement for labourers who do not have ration cards.""The state govt should take the responsibility of how they will provide food and ration to all," he added.Earlier today, a large group of migrant workers gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to their native states after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)