Maharashtra Govt to Provide Food, Medical Facilites to Migrant Workers: State Health Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that the government is taking the responsibility of all migrant workers in the state and promised them to provide all facilities, including food and medical facilities amid the nationwide lockdown."We are taking the responsibility of all migrants workers here in the state. We will provide them all facilities including food and medical facilities," Tope said.Earlier today, the Maharashtra government declared 30 government hospitals in the state as COVID-19 hospitals to deal with the rising number of patients, an official in the state health ministry said.Meanwhile, officials said that 81 fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 416, including 19 deaths.Out of the 81 cases, 57 have been reported in Mumbai, six from Pune, three from Pimpri Chinchwad, nine from Ahmednagar, five from Thane and one from Buldhana.So far, 42 people have been discharged after being treated for COVID-19 in the state.The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 2,069 on Thursday, after as many as 235 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 53 people have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

