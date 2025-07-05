Pune, July 5: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a woman was allegedly beaten by a man after she refused a romantic relationship in Pune. The alleged incident occurred between mid-February and June 2 in Pune's Shivajinagar jurisdiction. The accused was identified as Shivsagar Madan Gaud (25), a resident of Mangalwar Peth.

Cops said Gaud assaulted the woman after she refused to have a romantic relationship with him. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the accused and the victim were in a relationship earlier; however, the woman broke up with Gaud due to his rude behaviour. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Gaud beat the victim by grabbing her hair. Pune Shocker: Youth Stabs 50-Year-Old Man to Death for Refusing Sexual Favours in Maharashtra, Arrested.

They also learnt that the accused threatened to share photos taken from his mobile. After this, the woman approached the Shivajinagar Police Station and lodged a complaint against Gaud. In a separate incident in Pune, a minor girl was allegedly assaulted and threatened by a 20-year-old man after she refused to have sex with him. Pune Shocker: Woman on Way to Workplace for Night Shift Raped in Commercial Complex, One Arrested.

The victim is said to be 16 years old. After the incident came to light, the police registered a case against Dnyaneshwar Ramesh Shinde, a resident of Hadapsar. Police officials said that they are investigating the matter and will take action accordingly.

In Yerawada, a couple were booked for allegedly selling their 40-day-old baby girl for INR 3.5 lakh. The Yerawada Police arrested six individuals, including the infant's parents, the woman who bought the baby and others.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

