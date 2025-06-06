Pune, June 6: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a youth allegedly killed a 50-year-old man for refusing sexual favours. The alleged incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Vishrambaug Police Station in Maharashtra's Pune. The unfortunate incident came to light on Wednesday, June 4, when the deceased's body was found in the parking area of a building opposite Mandai Metro Station.

Soon after they were alerted, cops reached the spot and rushed the injured man to Sassoon Hospital, reports FPJ. However, the victim was declared dead on arrival by doctors. It is reported that the deceased is said to be aged between 50 and 55 years. The accused was identified as Ramesh Prakash Satre (21), a resident of Katard village in Ahilyanagar's Rahuri taluka. Pune Shocker: Woman on Way to Workplace for Night Shift Raped in Commercial Complex, One Arrested.

Cops said that after killing the 50-year-old man, Satre hid at his brother's flat in Shirur. Acting on a tip-off, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused for murder. It is learned that the victim was killed following a dispute which stemmed from an unnatural relationship between the 50-year-old man and the accused. "The accused was demanding sexual favours," said Shabbir Sayed, Senior Police Inspector (Crime Branch Unit -1).

He also said that an argument occurred between the victim and the accused over opposition to sexual favours. Following the argument, Satre attacked the victim with a sharp knife to the neck, which led to his death. Officials said that the victim died due to excessive blood loss. So far, the victim has not been identified. That said, it is reported that he belongs to Ahilyanagar. Initial investigation revealed that the victim came to Pune in search of a job three to four months ago. Pune Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute, Gets Caught Transporting Her Body in Gunny Sack on Scooter in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered at Vishrambaug Police Station.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

