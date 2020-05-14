Man Arrested for Raping Nine-year-old Daughter in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), May 14 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his nine-year-old daughter at their house in Greater Noida, officials said.

The incident took place in the Surajpur area and was reported to the police on Wednesday, the officials said.

"The accused had tried to flee after the incident but was held in Sector 144 area of Noida on Thursday,” a police spokesperson said.

The family hails from Delhi but was living in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida, the spokesperson added.

The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

