Man Booked for Raping 8-year-old Stepdaughter in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Police have registered a case against a man from Shimla for allegedly raping her eight-year-old stepdaughter."Police have registered a case against a man for raping his eight-year-old stepdaughter in Shimla," Superintendent of Police (SP) Omapati Jamwal said on Saturday. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

