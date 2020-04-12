Mansarover Garden in Delhi Wears Deserted Look After Classification as 'containment Zone'

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Mansarover Garden area of West Delhi wore a deserted look after police barricading was done on Saturday, post its inclusion in the containment zone list in the capital. On Saturday, three more areas in Delhi were declared as 'containment zones' in a bid to stop the coronavirus spread, increasing the number of such zones to 33. Along with Mansarover Garden, Deoli Extension and Street numbers 1 to 10 of C block Jahangirpuri have been declared as 'containment zones' by the Delhi government after COVID-19 patients were found here. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi reached 1,069 on Saturday with 166 new cases reported in the city, according to the health bulletin issued by the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)