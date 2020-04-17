Manushi Chhillar Quotes Dumbledore from 'Harry Potter' in Throwback Post

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Friday treated her fans with a lovely throwback photo from one of her early photoshoots.The beauty queen took to Instagram to post the monochrome picture, in which she is seen slaying the photoshoot with her perfect posing skills.The Potterhead captioned the picture with a quote by Dumbledore from the 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.'"Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light. #TB #Potterhead," she captioned the picture.The 22-year-old actor has been roped in by the Haryana State Government and UNICEF India to raise awareness on COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)