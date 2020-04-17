MEA Announces COVID-19 Training Programme for SAARC Countries

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): India has launched a capacity building programme for the health officials of SAARC countries, which comes after New Delhi's initiatives like USD 10 million SAARC COVID-19 fund, Rapid Response Teams of Doctors to assist the nations in combating the coronavirus menace.Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through its ITEC -- Indian Technical and Economic Program -- portal is conducting e-ITEC web-based short training, live webinars for the healthcare professionals in SAARC and other neighbouring countries on COVID-19 management strategies and related aspects.As per the MEA, a series of such free and interactive training programmes have been made available for SAARC countries. These will help exchange best practices and connect healthcare professionals and providers across the SAARC region. These e-ITEC webinars are of 45 minutes to 60 minutes interactive sessions and will cover various aspects including understanding COVID-19, infection prevention measures, diagnosis and clinical management of COVID-19 patients and contacts, field surveillance and public health measures and other emerging issues.AIIMS-Raipur will hold the first-ever session on April 17, with a total of four dedicated sessions and will be called 'COVID-19 Pandemic: Prevention and Management Guidelines for Health Care Professional.'The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will hold the next session on COVID-19 management related aspects.MEA has received huge interest from professionals in SAARC and neighbouring countries, showcasing the effectiveness of the said model.These sessions will be a two-way process where learning is encouraged from each other and the emphasis will be laid on problem-solving helping effectively combat the COVIS-19 crisis in the region. It is expected that such a model could be institutionalised to combat regional issues in the future.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an example of cooperation and collaboration among SAARC countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. India has also sent specialists and testing equipment, medical supplies as well as capacity building and best practice exchange amongst health care professionals. (ANI)

