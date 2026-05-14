Mets' Juan Soto Returns to Lineup, Francisco Lindor Progresses in Rehab

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto returned to the starting lineup Thursday for the injury-riddled New York Mets, who also learned Francisco Lindor has progressed in his recovery from a strained left calf.

Soto exited a 3-2, 10-inning win over the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning on Wednesday night, four innings after he fouled a ball off his right foot. X-rays were negative and Soto was penciled into the lineup as the designated hitter for the matinee finale against the Tigers.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Lindor, who was injured April 22 while scoring from first on a double hit by Francisco Alvarez, underwent an MRI Wednesday that showed “signs of healing,” though the All-Star shortstop is nowhere near a return.

Also Read | Closing Arguments Begin in Musk-OpenAI Trial That Could Shape AI's Future.

Mendoza said Lindor has been cleared to do more work in the weight room before beginning a running program.

“Positive sign,” Mendoza said. “We’ve just got to let it heal.”

Mendoza said there was no timetable for Lindor to begin baseball activities. Lindor has been sidelined for the Mets’ last 18 games — four more than he missed the previous four seasons combined.

Also Read | Aldrich Potgieter Sets an Early Pace at Aronimink.

Alvarez, who suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee while fouling off a pitch in Tuesday’s 10-2 win over the Tigers, underwent surgery Thursday morning. Mendoza said the Mets expect Alvarez to miss up to eight weeks.

Alvarez is the Mets’ 12th player currently on the injured list, joining Lindor as well as right-handers Reed Garrett (Tommy John surgery), Justin Hagenman (fractured rib), Tylor Megill (sprained right elbow), Dedniel Núñez (Tommy John surgery) and Kodai Senga (lumbar spine inflammation); left-hander A.J. Minter (left lat surgery); infielders Ronny Mauricio (broken left thumb), Jorge Polanco (bruised right wrist) and Jared Young (torn left meniscus); and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (lumbar spine disk herniation).

In addition, Soto missed 15 games last month because of a strained right calf.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).