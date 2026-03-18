Canberra, March 18: The Australian Government's Department of Defence has confirmed that an Iranian strike impacted an area at the Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday morning. The facility, which has hosted a continuous "Australian Defence Force (ADF)" presence for many years, was hit during the early hours of the day. In a formal statement, the department provided reassurances regarding the welfare of its troops, noting that "no ADF personnel were injured in the incident, and all ADF personnel deployed to the Middle East are safe and accounted for."

While casualties were avoided, the attack caused physical destruction within the facility. The strike reportedly "resulted in minor damage to an accommodation block and medical facility in the Australian section of the base." Following the impact, military officials have shifted their attention to preventing further risks to personnel stationed in the region. "Defence's focus is on ensuring the safety and security of our people, and we will continue to revise force protection measures as the situation in the Middle East evolves," the statement added. Middle East Crisis: Saudi Arabia to Host Arab and Islamic Ministers for Regional Stability Talks.

Providing further details on the strike, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed that an "Iranian projectile" struck a road just outside the base at approximately 9:15 am AEDT on Wednesday. According to ABC News, the strike ignited a fire which resulted in "minor damage" to Australian medical and accommodation facilities. While it remains "not clear if it was a missile or drone strike," the Prime Minister confirmed that the subsequent blaze affected a clinical area and housing units.

"I can confirm that no Australian personnel were injured, and everyone is absolutely safe at this point in time," Albanese stated, adding that the damage was caused by a "small fire that was created as a result of that projectile hitting a road leading up to that base." The facility serves as a vital "military, logistics, surveillance and training hub" for the ADF. More than 100 Australian personnel are currently stationed at the base, which also provides a home for British forces and a small contingent of United States military members.

This marks the second occasion the air base has been caught in the crosshairs of the ongoing conflict. An "Iranian drone strike" previously hit the facility during the initial days of the war, though that specific "strike caused no damage to Australian facilities." When questioned on whether the base was being intentionally singled out, Albanese remarked that the "Iranian regime is engaging in random attacks right across the region." The UAE has faced "heavy bombardment" throughout the current hostilities. Iran-Israel War: Iranian Missile With ‘Cluster Bomb Warhead’ Targets Central Israel.

ABC News highlighted that the UAE defence ministry estimates nearly "1,700 drones and missiles" were directed at the nation in the first week of the war alone, with approximately "90 per cent" successfully intercepted. Addressing the security of Australian troops, Shadow Defence Minister James Paterson expressed relief that no personnel were harmed but warned that the "attack on Australian facilities at Al Minhad is another reminder that the Islamic Republic regime in Iran is no friend of Australia."

He reiterated the Coalition's support for the deployment of "E-7A Wedgetail surveillance aircraft" to assist partners like the UAE. As the regional situation remains volatile, the government is being urged to provide all "resources and support necessary" to ensure the safety of service members. In a post on X, Defence Minister Richard Marles addressed the incident at the facility where the Australian Defence Force (ADF) has been stationed for years. He emphasised that the welfare of military personnel remains the government's paramount concern following the strike.

"The safety and security of the men and women who bravely wear our nation's uniform is always our first priority, and I want to reassure people that no Australians were injured in this incident," the Defence Minister stated. Marles further noted that the public "may have see the news that a base where the ADF has a long-standing presence has been hit in the UAE by Iran." The statement comes amidst a period of heightened regional volatility, with Australian authorities continuing to monitor the safety of their forces deployed across the Middle East.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)