The Super Bowl trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning gave fans a thrilling glimpse into what is promised to be the explosive conclusion to the iconic action franchise. ‘Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning’ To Release on May 23, 2025; First Poster From the 1996 Film Featuring Tom Cruise Goes Viral After Announcement of Final Instalment.

Tom Cruise is back in his renowned role as Ethan Hunt, facing dangerous villains, conducting high-stakes submarine reconnaissance, and hanging from propeller planes in what's being billed as the ultimate chapter of a saga that has captivated audiences for nearly 20 years.

Tom Cruise Faces Ultimate Stakes in Thrilling New Clip

In this epic finale, the stakes are higher than ever. Set to release on May 23, 2025, The Final Reckoning is the sequel to the 2023 film Dead Reckoning Part One.

The movie is expected to wrap up the action-packed Mission: Impossible series that has redefined the genre over multiple instalments.

Cruise returns alongside a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Esai Morales.

Additional cast members include Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, and Angela Bassett.

Newcomers to the franchise include Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O'Brian, and Stephen Oyoung, adding further excitement to this highly anticipated film directed by Christopher McQuarrie, as per Deadline.

"We had a small screening, and someone said, 'I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.' And I thought, 'I guess we did something right,'" McQuarrie shared in a recent interview, confirming the intensity of the action sequences, as per Deadline. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Trailer: Angela Bassett Returns, Tom Cruise’s Double-Plane Stunt and More – 9 Highlights of Ethan Hunt’s Possibly Last Adventure To Save the World.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set to be produced by Tom Cruise and McQuarrie, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Chris Brock serving as executive producers.