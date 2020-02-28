MNS Poster Stating to Give Rs 5,000 Reward over Information About Pakistani, Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): A poster of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been put up in Aurangabad stating that a reward of Rs 5,000 will be given to informers who give accurate information about Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators.Meanwhile, MNS student wing leader Akhil Chitre has also proposed to give reward to informers who give information about illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators.Chitre said that Rs 5,555 will be given to the informer and the person's identity will be kept secret.Earlier this month, a poster was put up by MNS near Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, asking him to start cleaning up his own locality first of infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh."Respected Chief Minister, if you are serious about action against illegal infiltrators, start by cleaning your Bandra locality first which is filled with infiltrators," the poster had read. (ANI)

