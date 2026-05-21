Montreal Victoire Win Their First PHWL Title, Beating Ottawa 4-0 in Game 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Abby Roque scored twice, Ann-Renée Desbiens made 23 saves and the Montreal Victoire won their first PHWL title, beating the Ottawa Charge 4-0 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Walter Cup Finals.

Hayley Scamurra and Lina Ljungblom also scored. Montreal opened the best-of-five series at home with two overtime victories, then fell 2-1 at Ottawa on Monday night. Home teams had won the last five finals games.

The Minnesota Frost won the first two titles in league history, beating Ottawa in four games last year in the championship series.

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Roque opened the scoring at 3:49 of the second period on a deflection off Ottawa defender Rory Guilday's stick. On a break with scoring star Marie-Philip Poulin, Roque went deep into the right corner and swept the puck to the middle, where it glanced off Guilday's stick and past goalie Gwyneth Philips.

Roque scored short-handed at 9:58 of the third, cutting across the crease on a break and beating Philips with a backhander. With linemate Poulin off for interference, Laura Stacey set up the play for her second assist of the game.

Montreal also killed a penalty in each of the first two periods, while Ottawa was penalty-free.

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Scamurra made it 3-0 with 6:06 remaining. She put a shot from the blue line into the top right corner. Ljungblom capped the scoring off a turnover with 4:16 left.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).