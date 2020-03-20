MP Assembly Speaker Accepts Resignation of 16 Congress MLAs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs who are staying in Bengaluru and had sent their resignations on March 10 to the Speaker."The resignations of all the MLAs who are in Bengaluru and are not willing to come back, and who had submitted their resignation on March 10, have been accepted," Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati said.Speaking about the top court's order to conduct the floor test, Prajapati said: "Legislature is following directions of the judiciary, both are constitutional. The Constitution is silent."Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a floor test in state Assembly to be held on Friday.A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.The development came after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP. (ANI)

