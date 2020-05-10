Mulayam Singh Yadav's Health is Fine: Shivpal Singh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday said Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is fine and urged the people to pray for his long life. "For the last 2-3 days, many well-wishers were worried about the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is the source of inspiration and energy to all of us. 'Netaji ji' is healthy by the grace of God. Pray to God that Neta ji lives long and stays healthy and keeps giving direction to the country and society," Mulayam's brother Shivpal tweeted in Hindi. The SP leader was admitted to the emergency ward of a private a Lucknow hospital on Wednesday after he complained of irritable bowel syndrome. He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. The doctors reported that the condition of the SP leader was stable. (ANI)

