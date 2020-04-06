Mumbai Confirms 490 Positive Cases of COVID-19, 34 Deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Maharashtra Health Department on Monday said that 57 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mumbai, taking the total tally in the city to 490."With 57 new COVID-19 positive cases and 4 deaths in Mumbai today, the total positive cases in Mumbai is 490, including 34 deaths," said the Health Department.They further said that a total of 59 people have been discharged till now, including the five people who were discharged on Sunday.According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases and 318 cured or discharged and 111 deaths.It said there has been an increase of 704 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest rise so far in India in a day. (ANI)

