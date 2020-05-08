Mumbai: Kin of BEST Staffer Dying from COVID-19 to Get Job

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Friday said it would recruit a kin if any employee dies due to the coronavirus infection while on duty.

It would be in the Class II or IV categories depending on the kin's educational qualifications, an official said.

"Employment will be provided to the wife or son or unmarried daughter of a deceased employee. If the person who died is a bachelor, then the job would be given to his brother or unmarried sister," an official said.

So far, 64 BEST employees have tested positive for the virus, including four who died of the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)