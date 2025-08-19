Mumbai, August 19: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai, while advising private offices to allow employees to work from home, except for those in essential and emergency services. The decision came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs.

The concerned offices and establishments should immediately instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their work, BMC said in its order. In a post on X, BMC wrote, "All government and semi-government offices in Mumbai will remain closed today, August 19, 2025. Private offices/establishments are requested to instruct their employees to work from home. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area (Mumbai city and suburbs) today, Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Additionally, continuous heavy rain is lashing Mumbai." Mumbai Rains: Allow Work From Home to Employees, Police Commissioner Deven Bharti Urges Private Companies As Red Alert Issued; BMC Announces Holiday for Offices.

The civic body also appealed to residents in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to avoid unnecessary travel. "In this context, except for essential services, all government, semi-government offices, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation offices in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area have been declared closed today by the Municipal Corporation in its capacity as the District Disaster Management Authority. Furthermore, all private offices and establishments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are urgently requested to instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their operations, and to avoid unnecessary travel, as appealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," BMC wrote.

Meanwhile, several areas, including Bandra Khar Link Road, Chembur, Vasai-Virar and Chunabhatti, witnessed waterlogging during the early hours following heavy downpours. According to officials, parts of Mumbai received more than 250 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Between 8:30 AM on Monday and 8:30 AM on Tuesday, Vikhroli recorded 255.5 mm, Byculla 241 mm, Santacruz 238.2 mm, Juhu 221.5 mm, and Bandra 211 mm. Colaba received 110.4 mm, while Mahalaxmi saw 72.5 mm of rainfall. Mumbai Rains: City Reels Under Torrential Rain for 4th Day, Waterlogging Brings Traffic to Halt; IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall Over the Next 4 Days (Watch Videos).

Earlier, BMC announced that all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in the city and suburbs will remain closed today. "The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff, given the possibility of intense downpours, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions," BMC said in an X post.

